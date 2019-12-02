PANTO season is well and truly here - and this Cardiff New Theatre is putting on the fairy godmother of all shows, with Cinderella.

The show - starring TV style guru Gok Wan as the Fairy Gok Mother - opens on Saturday, December 7, and runs until Saturday, January 12.

Also appearing in the show are Mike Doyle and Ceri Dupree as the Ugly Sisters, along with Teleri Hughes, fresh from a UK tour of Les Miserables, playing Cinders herself.

Other stars include Newport's own Rob Wilshaw as the Prince, Dale Evans and Dandini, and Phil Butler as Buttons.

Performances with British Sign Language interpretation, audio description, and 'relaxed' performances are available.

Tickets range from £19 to £37, available from 02920 87 88 89 or via newtheatrecardiff.co.uk