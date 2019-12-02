HERE'S a regular round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

GARY ALAN CARGILL, aged 36, of no fixed abode, Blackwood, was jailed for four weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of perfume from Asda and meat worth £180 from Tesco.

He must pay a victim surcharge of £122 and £180 compensation.

KIRK JOHN STEVENS, aged 35, of Berllanlwyd Avenue, Markham, near Blackwood, was jailed for 28 weeks after he admitted two counts of breaching the terms of a restraining order.

The offences happened in the village in November.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs after his release from prison.

DANIEL LAYTON SHEEN, aged 31, of Mariners Court, East Dock Road, Newport, was sent to prison for 12 weeks for common assault and stealing make up from Boots.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge after his release from jail.

WESLEY JOHN DAVIS, aged 28, of Tetbury Close, Newport, was jailed for 20 weeks after pleading guilty to taking a vehicle without consent and causing damage to it and another car, dangerous driving and drink driving.

He gave a reading of 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

Davis was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £535 compensation.

SAMUEL MICHAEL MULLIGAN, aged 29, of Palmyra Place, Newport, was sent to prison for six weeks for stealing lead from Gwalia Care.

He was ordered to pay £250 compensation, £85 costs and a £112 victim surcharge

GEMMA MARIE JONES, aged 40, of Vivian Street, Abertillery, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.

To pay compensation of £100 and £85 costs.

SEAN MARTIN MCNAMEE, aged 33, of Balfe Road, Newport, was banned from the roads for 46 months after he admitted drink driving.

He gave a reading of 204 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The defendant must complete an 18-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

The offence, committed on Newport’s George Street in July, was committed whilst subject to a three-year conditional discharge.

JHAMACK ADAM TAGHDIRI, aged 30, of Mountain Lane, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was banned from the roads for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He gave a reading of 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Taghdiri was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR WEHELIYE, aged 33, of Warwick Avenue, Bristol, was jailed for six months after he was found guilty after a trial of making an article, namely a provisional driving licence, knowing that it was designed or adapted for use in the course of or in connection with fraud.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.