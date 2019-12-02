NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn says he may be forced to re-register himself as a player at the age of 39 due to a mounting injury list ahead of tomorrow’s Leasing.com Trophy tie at Brighton & Hove Albion.

County secured their place in tonight’s FA Cup third-round draw thanks to a 1-0 win at Maldon & Tiptree on Friday night.

But the victory, courtesy of Padraig Amond’s stoppage-time header, came at a cost with centre-backs Mark O’Brien and Kyle Howkins both forced off due to injury.

Flynn says O’Brien is suffering from “bone bruising,” but Howkins’ injury was more serious as he spent the weekend in hospital.

The 23-year-old sustained a blow to the head in an aerial challenge with Maldon's Charlee Hughes and appeared to suffer a fit before being stretchered off.

Howkins posted a message on Twitter on Saturday thanking well-wishers for their support and adding that he was “recovering well.”

Fellow defenders Mickey Demetriou and Dan Leadbitter, utility men Scot Bennett and Robbie Willmott, midfielders Joss Labadie and Taylor Maloney, and forwards Keanu Marsh-Brown and Ade Azeez all missed the tie.

Right-back Danny McNamara was not made available by his parent club Millwall but could feature against Brighton’s under-21 side.

And Flynn, whose last game was in February 2017 at the tail end of Graham Westley's reign, could also play at the Amex Stadium tomorrow night (kick-off 7pm).

“I’ve got 10 out now so Tuesday’s team is going to be very interesting,” said the Exiles boss.

“I might have to register. Seriously.

“I don’t want to, I’ll tell you that. I’m not in great shape – my back has gone – but I’m sure I could sit in the middle of a back three and organise them.

“If I can get out of it [I will]. I don’t want to be anywhere near it, and that’s the God’s honest truth. I’d rather play Hats (assistant manager Wayne Hatswell)!

“I will give as many youth players who deserve it a chance, but they also need some help around them,” added Flynn.

“If you go and throw them to the wolves and let them get a real hiding, that’s not going to be beneficial to their careers.

“There are one or two youth players who I’ll have to draft up and I’ll have to reassess it and see how everyone is. I’ll have to think long and hard.”

Demetriou, who broke his leg in August, recently revealed that he is targeting a return to action at Bradford City in League Two next Saturday but Flynn believes that may be too soon.

“I don’t know,” said the manager. “He’s made really good progress over the last week and I could really do with him back, but I’m not going to risk him for the sake of one week.”

