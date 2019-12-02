A RUSH-hour collision between on the M4 motorway near Newport saw emergency services attend the scene.

The incident, which occurred on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 24 - the Coldra - and junction 25 - Caerleon, is reported to have involved three cars.

First reports of the collision came in just after 8am and ambulance crews remain at the scene.

The affected vehicles have been moved onto the hard shoulder.

An emergency ambulance from the Wales Ambulance Service attended the scene but as yet reports of any injuries are not available.

A spokesperson said: “We were called on Monday, December 2 at approximately 08:18 am to reports of a road traffic accident involving three vehicles on the M4 between junction 24 and 25.

"We responded with one emergency ambulance. Our crew is currently at scene.”