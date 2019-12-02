CROWDS gathered to Blackwood’s annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, announcing the beginning of the town’s Christmas festivities.

A number of crowd-pleasing performers strutted their stuff on stage before Santa’s Sleigh parade signalled for the Christmas Lights to be switched on.

John Hold, clerk of Blackwood Town Council said: “Congratulations and thanks to the Caerphilly County Borough Council events team in organising what was another very successful day for the town with good crowds throughout the day enjoying everything on offer.

“The Town Council organised the on-stage entertainment which included Oakdale Silver Band, Mynyddislwyn Choir, Shannon Mc Carthy, Dafydd Walkin, Dancelicious, DYT, Markham Brass Band, Gracie Jayne Fitzgerald, Studio 54 and Alice Mee Bishop.

“The Henllys Pipe and Drums Band led the parade with Santas Sleigh just prior to the Christmas Lights Switch On.”

Take a look through our gallery of the day above.