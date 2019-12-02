A WOMAN has spoken out after reportedly being told she couldn't use the toilet at a Royal Mail delivery office - despite being eight months pregnant.

Chelsea Hastie, 23, said: “I was crying after it and it made me sick.”

She went to the office on Mill Street, behind Newport train station, to pick up a parcel around lunch time on Monday, November 25.

She said: “I was dying for the toilet and when I went to collect my parcel I said, ‘Excuse me, could I use the toilet?’

“The man said no.

“I explained that I was eight months pregnant, but he didn’t even say sorry.”

Ms Hastie then went outside and sat on a wall with her niece. A Royal Mail worker then walked past, and Ms Hastie asked him if she could use the staff toilet.

Again, she was told no.

She was so desperate that she wet herself on the way home.

“It’s embarrassing,” she said.

Pregnant women often need to use the toilet a lot more than normal due to pressure being put on the bladder by the uterus and baby.

Her father, Desmond Hastie, labelled the treatment “disgusting”.

“It’s dreadful, she’s eight months pregnant," he said. “She told the worker she was busting.”

Ms Hastie, who’s baby is due on Christmas Day, said her stomach hurt as a result of trying to hold on for so long.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Mail said: “We’re very sorry to hear about this customer’s experience.

“We will ensure that we discuss this incident with our colleagues.”