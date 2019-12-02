A GROUP of talented and environmentally-minded young people have been rewarded for their work on an anti-litter campaign in Chepstow.

Town mayor Cllr Tom Kirton met the winners of a summer challenge organised by Plastic Free Chepstow (PFC) to create an anti-litter message for the local community.

In the 11-14 age category, the winners were Maddie Skidmore for her video Student, and Tom Morgan for his video Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.

In the 15-18 age category, the winner was Corentine Dumond for her poster titled Don’t Litter.

Winners of the team categories were Logan Fennel, Jonty Beales, and Sonny Hart for their video No to Litter; and Isabelle Briggs, Elsie Webster, Abigail Power, and Evie Bayliss for their video, also titled No to Litter.

Cllr Kirton welcomed the winners to Chepstow Methodist Church on Wednesday. Also attending were PFC’s partners at Monmouthshire council, Keep Chepstow Tidy, and Chepstow Action for Youth.

Graham Eele, of PFC, said: “Litter affects us all – it’s really important that all sections of the community are involved in making littering unacceptable.

“We’re looking forward to seeing these ideas put into action.”