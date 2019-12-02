TIME is running out for bus pass holders to register for a new-style Concessionary Travel Card.

People aged 60 and over, or who meet the Welsh Government's disability criteria, must apply for the new travel cards before Tuesday, December 31 – even if they currently hold a valid bus pass.

Anyone who has already applied and is awaiting their new travel card can track their application online.

To apply for a travel card, or to track your application, visit the website: portal.tfw.wales/en

Meanwhile, existing green bus passes are valid until December 31.