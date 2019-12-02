WALKERS out and about in Pontypool Park on Sunday afternoon were met with an odd - if festive - sight, as 300 Santas strapped on their running shoes.

This year's Santa Run arranged by Age Connects Torfaen saw 300 runners dressed as St Nick chase down runners dressed as The Grinch, the Gingerbread Man and a Christmas Turkey - all in the name of charity.

The annual event, now in its fourth year, run raised money to help support the charity and its work in combatting loneliness and isolation among the older people of Torfaen.

Event organiser Emma Wooten, 36, praised those who turned out, and said the event was the perfect family occasion.

She added: “We had a great time, it was definitely the best event yet and it brought everyone together with lots of festive fun.”

Some participants took part in the five-kilometre Santa Run, while others completed a two-kilometre Santa Stroll.

