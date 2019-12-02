A WALK in Newport turned into a fight for survival for two dogs after a suspected poisoning left them in a critical condition and needing veterinary care.

Airedale terriers Roland and Winnie were on a walk yesterday with owner Ben Jeffreys in the Ridgeway area of the city when they began showing strange behaviour.

Mr Jeffreys, chief executive of Pontypool Rugby Club, recorded a video of their symptoms before rushing the pair to the vets and reporting the matter to the police.

He later issued a Twitter appeal to warn other dog owners of the potential risk in the area.

READ MORE:

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We are aware of this. We had a call on December 1 from a member of the public reporting that their dogs had become ill after walking in the Ridgeway area.

"When we were called it was not known what substance had caused the dogs to become ill.

"We will continue to monitor to see if there are any further incidents of a similar nature, anyone with any concerns or information can contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1900443297."

Following treatment at the vets, Roland and Winnie were discharged this morning and returned home.

"I’m so relieved," said Mr Jeffreys on social media.

"The vets suspect that they ingested some form of drug, but they responded well to treatment and are going to be fine.

"Thank you for all your well wishes, I really appreciate it."