A GAME of Thrones marathon descended into violence emulating that on screen when a guest stabbed his host with a knife during a heavy drinking session.

The blade snapped after Ashley Morris attacked chef Kieron Jenkins when they argued whilst drinking and watching the popular HBO television fantasy series.

Prosecutor Emma Harris said the carnage in the living room unfolded when the defendant, from Caerphilly, stabbed his victim with a kitchen knife.

MORE NEWS

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Mr Jenkins is now so traumatised after the assault that he has had to give up his career as a chef.

Miss Harris said the victim and his wife had invited Morris and his then-girlfriend Nikita Ansell to their Bargoed home on Tuesday, May 28.

Judge Nicola Jones was told how the two men had drank a “ridiculous” amount of alcohol and downed 24 bottles of Budweiser between them within the first two hours.

After their partners had gone to bed at around 3am, the pair continued boozing for another two hours when tempers flared.

The court was told that when Miss Ansell came downstairs to defuse the situation, her boyfriend slapped her and grabbed her around the throat.

Mr Jenkins went to her aid and had Morris in a “headlock” before he was stabbed in the elbow.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “A ridiculous amount of alcohol was drunk by both the defendant and Mr Jenkins.

“The victim said he didn’t even feel the pain until later. Although the knife snapped, it was not through the force of the blow.

“The defendant has never tried to deny matters and was brutally frank in his police interview.

“This was a drunk man who cannot remember these events.

“He was crying on the kitchen floor, knowing that the police were coming. He was a complete idiot and violent as well.”

The court was told the defendant was remorseful for his actions.

Morris, aged 24, of Graham Court, Lansbury Park, admitted wounding Mr Jenkins, who was taken to hospital and needed stitches, and common assault against Miss Ansell.

Miss Harris outlined that the defendant had five previous convictions for 11 offences, including assaulting a constable, being drunk and disorderly, battery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

MORE NEWS:

She read out Mr Jenkins’ victim impact statement which said: “I find it difficult now to be public places and I suffer from anxiety. I feel suffocated by people around me.

“I was a chef, but I have had to give up my job as I can’t be around anyone who has a knife.”

Judge Jones told Morris: “It was sheer good luck that Mr Jenkins wasn’t more seriously injured.

“He now suffers from panic attack and has had to give up the only career he has known.

“This was an impulsive act, but it is aggravated by your previous convictions for violence and weapons.”

She jailed him for two years and ordered him to pay a £140 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.

Morris was also made subject of a five-restraining order preventing him from contacting his victims and Mr Jenkins’ wife.