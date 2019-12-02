NEWPORT County AFC have been drawn away to Championship club Millwall in the FA Cup third round.

Michael Flynn's men, who have already beaten Grimsby Town and Maldon & Tiptree in this year's competition, will go to The Den over the weekend of January 3 to January 6.

The last time County travelled to Millwall was in February 1985. Their last win at The Den came in December 1957.

The only previous FA Cup meeting between the two sides came in the third round in January 1973 when Millwall won 3-0 at home.

🏆 #Millwall will be at home to @NewportCounty in the @EmiratesFACup Third Round.



Ties to be played across the weekend of 3rd-6th January 2020. pic.twitter.com/rh292aRiXQ — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) December 2, 2019

Former Lions goalkeeper Tom King is on the books at Rodney Parade, while current Millwall defender Danny McNamara is on loan with the Exiles.

