HAILING from the Highlands of Scotland, Elephant Sessions are set to release their new album What Makes You next year and will be performing at Acapela Studio in Cardiff on Friday, December 6.

Exploding into the indie folk scene to unparalleled effect with their last album All We Have Is Now, the band have since appeared at some of the world’s most notable venues and festivals with audiences crowd surfing their way through the summer and marquee floors breaking under the weight of bouncing fans.

The Mercury nominated Alt-J, along with BBC Radio 6, found themselves converted into the band’s unique brand of indie folk.

Reviews from Rolling Stone Magazine sat alongside folk magazine coverage. Radio features accompanied documentaries and highlights shows on television stations.

Charting in the French download charts and selling bucket loads across Europe, All We Have Is Now firmly established this band as completely unique.

More information can be found at www.elephantsessions.com