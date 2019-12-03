SANTA Claus took an afternoon off in the run-up to the busy Christmas period to visit Usk on Sunday with his reindeer.

They were given quite a welcome as they paraded around town to the delight of hundreds of happy residents and visitors.

Santa's visit coincided with Usk Town Council's weekend Christmas Festival, when the whole town centre was transformed into a winter wonderland.

Father Christmas and his Reindeer parade through Usk during the Christmas Fair. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Bridge Street was a sea of Christmas jumpers and woolly hats as the enthusiastic crowd clamoured to catch a glimpse of Santa's sleigh.

The town was closed to traffic as the reindeer led Santa on a route through the centre of Usk, which was beautifully illuminated by the Christmas lights switched on during Saturday's festivities.

Father Christmas and his Reindeer parade through Usk during the Christmas Fair. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

And in Twyn Square, a Christmas market selling festive food, drinks, and gifts was jam-packed with visitors.

Town mayor Cllr Christine Wilkinson praised "a wonderful Christmas Festival weekend in Usk".

A fire-breather performs in Usk town centre. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Lee Kershaw

"It wouldn’t be possible without the help of all our volunteers and co-operation of residents.

"Thank you to everyone for making it a safe and very enjoyable event.”

Hundreds gather in Usk to see Father Christmas with his Reindeer and the Christmas Fair. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

