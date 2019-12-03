A MAN who smashed a pint glass in his ex-girlfriend’s face in a nightclub after she threw a drink over him has been jailed.

Aaron Ewers’ attack last Christmas at a night spot left his victim needing 15 stitches to her mouth, Newport Crown Court heard.

The 21-year-old was blasted by Judge Daniel Williams who told him: “The complainant threw a drink in your face – your reaction was outrageous.

“You threw a pint glass in her face from two to three feet away, causing her a bad wound.

“You have left her with an unpleasant scar, but it could have been significantly worse.”

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said the assault occurred in an unnamed venue in Ebbw Vale on Friday, December 21, where the two had met by chance.

He told the court that the pair had been in a previous relationship and the injuries Ewers caused also resulted in the victim needing a filling for a chipped tooth.

Mr Broadstock read out a victim impact statement from the complainant which said: “I fear for my safety and am fearful of leaving the house in case I bump into Aaron.

“This has had a major effect on my life and the scar I have has left me feeling self-conscious.”

Mr Broadstock told the court: “It is an unpleasant injury to say the least, but it is relatively small.”

Ewers, of Prince Philip Avenue, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

He had no previous convictions.

Meirion Davies, mitigating, admitted his client’s offence was “a reckless act”.

He added: “The defendant is a young man of entirely previous clean character.

“He has never been in the slightest trouble with the authorities before and the chances of it happening again are remote.”

Mr Davies said Ewers had entered a guilty plea and invited the court to suspend his sentence.

Judge Williams told the defendant an immediate term of imprisonment was inevitable.

He said to him: “This offence was committed under the influence of drink. You used a glass to cause injury.”

Ewers was jailed for 13 months and told he will have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.