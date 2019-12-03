COUNCILLORS in Blaenau Gwent are to consider plans to look at reviewing the authority’s future at its base at the Civic Centre in Ebbw Vale as it bids to cut down on costs.

The county borough council is carrying out a review of properties it owns and uses to reduce costs over the next five years.

A council report says the Civic Centre in Ebbw Vale, along with the Anvil Court office in Abertillery, “stand out” in a review of operating costs.

“The Civic Centre was constructed in two phases in the early 1970s and now has significant maintenance backlog along with a building layout that is no longer fit for purpose for 21st century office/service delivery,” the report says.

“This situation was recognised when the work place transformation investments were made on the basis that the building had a further five years of operational life.

“Therefore there is a need to consider the longer term requirements for the council and as per Anvil Court any opportunities that present themselves from sharing space with partners.”

A reduced number of staff and an increase in flexible working and working from home has contributed to both the Civic Centre and Anvil Court being “under occupied.”

Rationalising the amount of office space required by the council to meet future demand could result in “significant savings / income generation opportunities for the authority,” a report says.

A separate business case would need to be drawn up to fully consider the financial implications though.

Anvil Court, where the council’s social services team is based, is leased by the authority and also has a “growing maintenance backlog.”

The lease needs to be renewed by 2025, with a report saying the council “now need to consider the longer term role of Anvil Court in the context of future operational requirements.”

The council will also look to reduce costs at other buildings it leases, including Ebbw Vale multi-storey car park and spaces at Mamhilad in Torfaen and Abertillery Health Centre.

Seven proposals will be considered by Blaenau Gwent council’s community services scrutiny committee on Thursday, including “to review the council’s current and future requirements for office and civic space.”

Other proposals include disposing of non-operational buildings held by the council to raise cash and reviewing buildings the authority leases to consider opportunities to reduce payments to landlords.

Blaenau Gwent council was contacted for comment.