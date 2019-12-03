A RUSH-hour collision on the M4 motorway is causing congestion around the city.

The incident, which is believed to have involved two vehicles, happened between Junction 26 at Malpas and Junction 25a on the eastbound carriageway.

Traffic is backing up all the way to Junction 29 at the the interchange with the A48M.

The vehicles involved in the collision, which happened around 7.35am, have been moved to a layby and the roadway is fully open.

Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.