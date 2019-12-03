AN insurance firm based in Newport has joined an international event highlighting the rights and well-being of people living with disabilities.

GoCo Group supported International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) at their Newport headquarters, the home of GoCompare.

The site was lit up in purple to celebrate the contributions of persons with disabilities and mark #IDPD2019.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

Alex Currie, vice president of people at GoCo Group plc said: “We’re going purple because we believe passionately in the importance of workplace diversity. "Different backgrounds, experiences and mindsets make for a productive, varied and effective workforce – not only is encouraging and supporting diversity the right thing to do, it makes good business sense.

“Joining the Purple Light Up is our way of showing solidarity with this important cause; one that reflects our company beliefs and champions what people can do, over what they can’t,”

#PurpleLightUp is a global movement designed to draw attention to the economic empowerment of disabled people. Across business and government alike, it has become synonymous with International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) held annually on December 3.