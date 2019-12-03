A PRECOCIOUS teenage singer from the Gwent Valleys with more than two million hits on music streaming service Spotify says performing at the Royal Albert Hall was the “best night of my life”.

Owain and Friends, made up of lead singer Owain Feltstead, 17, and friends Rhys Griffiths, Joseph Pole, Jacob Kinsey and Adil Ali, made it through two rounds of auditions to perform at the Music for Youth Proms concert last month.

When the moment to sing in front of 5,500 people finally came, the talented musician from Lewis School, Pengam, says he was strangely calm.

“We were setting up in the dark, as the lights were on another stage, and I said to my mate Rhys, why aren’t I nervous yet?,” he said.

“Instead of being nervous, I just fed off the energy of the crowd.”

“I just remember all the flashing lights and this wall of people, it was crazy.”

His music – a blend between pop artists Lauv, Zayn and Khalid – has a chilled and rhythmic vibe, and wouldn’t sound out of place in the charts.

“The crowd were amazing," said Owain. "It was the biggest gig we’d ever done.”

To befit the significance of the event, the group planned a special twist.

The watching masses “went nuts” when Owain’s friend Adil Ali burst out of the accompanying choir, made up of his pupils from his school, and executed a pulsating rap.

“The crowd were cheering so loud," he said. "I don’t think the feeling I got will every go away or wear off, so the dream is to pursue my own signing and song writing, but I will see where that goes.”

His new single, Careless Love is out on Friday, December 13, and you can listen to his tracks on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music by searching Owain Feltstead.