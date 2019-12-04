KNITWEAR fans rejoice as Christmas Jumper Day 2019 is edging closer.

The festive fundraiser takes place on Friday, December 13, this year with schools, businesses and families encouraged to take part and help raise money for Save the Children.

It doesn't matter whether you dig out last year's Christmas jumper from the bottom of your drawer or create your own.

But if you are in the market for a new one this year, online social enterprise Notjust has created a range which has so far raised more than £30,000 for charities since 2017.

The collection includes a David Attenbrr! jumper inspired by natural historian Sir David Attenborough with the slogan 'Stay cool' on the back.

Credit: Notjust

A Peaky Blinders festive knit is another must-have with the seasonal sweater taking inspiration from the legendary Peaky look.

Featuring a white shirt and black tie, dark grey waist coat with gold pocket watch and black overcoat details, the back of the jumper includes the message ‘Have a Blinder’.

Notjust

Donations from every sale will be used towards reaching a £50,000 donation target for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day.

The collection also includes a 'Flea-bahum-bag' jumper and a Love Island 'Tis what it tis' jumper.

The Save the Children range also includes a Strictly jumper. Credit: Notjust

The unisex Christmas jumpers range from £32.99-£39.99 and come in a variety of sizes from XS-XXL.

Notjust are also creating a separate collection from which customers will be able to donate 10% of their purchase to a charity of their choice including Equality Now, The Big Issue, MIND, Remake and Kicking Off.

These designs include sweaters paying homage to Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Greggs and many more.

You could create your own seasonal sweater for Christmas Jumper Day. Pic credit: Save the Children

Sarah Button-Stephens, senior campaign manager for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day, said: “We are delighted to be working with notjust on a fantastic range of Christmas jumpers that celebrates some of Britain’s most loved personalities.

"All money raised could help give a child living in a refugee camp clothes to keep them warm through winter, help buy nutritious food for their entire family, or set up a safe space to give children the chance to be children again.

"It could also help bring essentials like healthcare, education, protection and food to the millions of children around the world who are missing out on the most basic support."