CHRISTMAS films are one of the best things about this time of year.

And there are some absolute classics to choose from. Whether Home Alone is your favourite or Elf is more your cup of tea, it always causes a debate as to which one is really the best.

And this year, you can watch some classics on the big screen.

Cinema chains Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Showcase and Empire are showing a variety of films in the run-up to Christmas to get you in the festive spirit (and keep the kids quiet for a bit).

Odeon

Die Hard: Showing TONIGHT in cinemas across the UK at 8.20pm.

Elf: Showing on Saturday, December 7, at 3.20pm.

Home Alone: Showing in most cinemas on Saturday, December 14, at 3.20pm.

Cineworld

Elf: In most Cineworld cinemas on Wednesday, December 4, at 7pm.

Selected cinemas are also showing movies including a Die Hard double bill, The Muppet Christmas Carol and The Grinch.

Vue

Elf is showing at selected Vue cinemas between Wednesday, December 4, and Sunday, December 15.

Showcase Cinemas

Elf: In selected cinemas on Sunday, December 8, and Monday, December 16.

Gremlins: The 4k restoration of Gremlins will be showing at some Showcase Cinemas on Monday, December 9.

The Bishop's Wife: Starring Cary Grant, Loretta Young and David Niven, this classic Christmas film will be showing on Thursday, December 12, and Tuesday, December 17, in selected cinemas.

White Christmas: Bing Crosby stars in this delicious piece of nostalgia, which has been a staple Christmas film for more than 60 years. Showing in selected cinemas on Tuesday, December 10, and Wednesday, December 18.

Empire cinemas

Elf: Showing on Saturday, December 7, at some Empire cinemas. Times are 3pm and 6pm.

Gremlins: Showing at some cinemas on Friday night at 8pm.

Please remember some screening times may vary in different places. Please check with your local cinema.