ANYONE out and about in Newport doing their Christmas this month will be able to pick up rugby tickets a special pop-up shop.

Dragons Rugby have opened a pop-up ticket shop in Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport for December, allowing fans to get their tickets conveniently while buying presents.

Dragons ticketing and retail manager Ollie Bennet said, “Supporters can still purchase their tickets and Dragons merchandise from both Rodney Parade and online, but the Kingsway shop located two doors down from Starbucks gives supporters another opportunity during the run up to Christmas.

“Supporters should keep an eye on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for announcements of special guest appearances in the shop.”

The Dragons will be hosting two fixtures at Rodney Parade in December - with Worcester Warriors coming to Newport on Saturday, December 7, and the first derby of the festive season as Scarlets visit on Saturday, December 21.

The Ospreys will also be visiting Rodney Parade in another derby fixture on Saturday, January 4.

The Kingsway store is open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4.30pm. The Rodney Parade shop and ticket office open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm plus match days.

Alternatively purchase tickets online at dragonsrugby.wales/tickets