A NEWPORT tennis club has been recognised for its efforts in improving opportunities for disabled people.

Newport Tennis Centre, on Spytty Boulevard, has been awarded the Disability Sport Wales Insport Club Ribbon standard.

The Club Ribbon programme, designed by Disability Sports Wales, aims to support clubs in developing inclusivity and increase participation among disabled people.

The club was awarded the status for offering inclusive sessions open to all, as well as specific sessions only open to disabled children and adults.

“We are really pleased to have achieved this,” said club manager Luke Difranco. “The improvements we’ve made as part of the process (to achieve the award) have already seen an increase in the number of disabled players participating.”

Disability Sport Wales’ development officer, Stephen McGrath, said: “The achievement demonstrates the fantastic ongoing commitment of the club to providing a fully inclusive programme.”

If your club or activity programme is interested in becoming part of the insport programme, you can contact Stephen McGrath at stephen.mcgrath@newportlive.co.uk.