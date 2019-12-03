UPDATED 7.08pm: The crash site has now been cleared, and the traffic is easing.

UPDATED 6.42pm: Traffic is slow both ways on Sunnybank Road, which remains partially blocked.

Delays are severest southbound between the crash site and the junction with Coed-y-Gric Road.

A CAR is on its roof following a crash at Mountain Lane, off Sunnybank Road in Griffithstown, Pontypool.

Sunnybank Road is partially blocked and there is queuing traffic.