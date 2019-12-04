Here's the latest Night Sky column by Argus columnist Jon Powell:

THIS month as the ‘hunter’ dominates the southern aspect sky, we have two meteor showers to watch out for, and to usher in 2020, the red planet!

On view during the sharp early winter evenings is the magnificent constellation of Orion, the Hunter.

If you’re just starting out in astronomy, why not try and sight your first nebula.

Nebulae are clouds of cosmic dust and gas in space, and Orion offers the perfect chance to see, with the naked eye, a nebula for yourself.

Locate the three belt stars in the constellation, then slowly scan down below the middle star of the three, and you should spot a hazy patch.

This is Messier 42, a massive dust cloud lit by hundreds of very young stars whose radiation causes the cloud to ‘glow’, indeed, M42 is a stellar nursery!

Two meteor showers of note take place in December.

The Geminids shower peaks on the night of December 13/14, with the Ursids peaking just before Christmas on December 22/23.

The former shower can produce in excess of 100 shooting stars per hour after midnight.

Look high in the east and remember to wrap up nice and warm.

Again, no telescope required.

Finally, with Venus on show in the evening sky, Mars finds its way into our morning skies, and by the end of the month will be positioned in the southeast portion of the sky having passed through the constellation of Libra.

In the meantime, may I wish all my readers a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year!

Moon phases:

First Quarter December 4

Full Moon December 12

Third Quarter December 19

New Moon December 26

Start of December: Sun rises at 7.55am. Sets at 4.04pm.

End of December: Sun rises at 8.18am. Sets at 4.11pm.

Copies of my book Cosmic Debris and Rare Astronomical Sights and Sounds, are available at www.springer.com