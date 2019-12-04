THE death of a 46-year-old woman who died at her home in Caerleon in June last year was alcohol-induced, an inquest has found.

Helen Nicola Turner, of Mill Street, died on Monday, June 18, 2018.

An inquest at Newport Coroners Court heard that, on Tuesday. June 19, Ms Turner's ex-husband Richard Turner had become concerned when she did not answer her phone, and went to her house at around 10.40am.

When he arrived, he found Ms Turner lying motionless at the bottom of the stairs.

The emergency services were called and arrived at around 12.30pm.

MORE NEWS:

In a statement read out at the inquest, Richard Jones, who coordinated a post-mortem, said he had found injuries likely to be caused by broken class from the umbrella stand, as well as "a heavy and fatty liver consistent with heavy alcohol consumption".

Ms Turner was also found to have high levels of alcohol in her blood stream, with 324mg of alcohol per decilitre. The drink-driving limit is 80mg per decilitre.

Alan Jones, Ms Turner's GP, said in a statement that he had known she had a history of depression and fluctuations in mood since October 2015. In 2016 she had started an alcohol detox, and he said he believed she was doing well and had stopped drinking to excess during a consultation in May 2018.

Mr Turner said his ex-wife had always been a social drinker, but her drinking escalated quickly in the years leading up to her death. He added that from 2011, she had started to suffer from panic attacks.

The coroner, Ms Saunders, concluded there was no evidence of physical assault, and Ms Turner's death was caused by an accidental fall which was alcohol-induced.

Conclusion: Alcohol-related death.