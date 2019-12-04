A FOOTBALL club in Newport charitably used their ‘dummy club’ to bring festive cheer this week, donating around 50 chocolate selection boxes to a local children’s cancer charity.

“Each week, a member is chosen at random to choose an item which others must bring or risk being fined,” explained Rogerstone AFC chairman, Zak Wright.

“It’s part of the club’s effort to keep members on their toes and bring some fun.”

So far this season, dummy club items have included boiled eggs painted to reflect another player, golf balls, LEGO and suitcases with kit in.

But last Saturday, it was laudably used to cheer up patients at LATCH Welsh Children’s Cancer Charity.

“With the festive season around the corner, the club agreed we would do our bit for a local charity,” Mr Wright added.

“Needless to say, there were no fines this week and it was great to see the club making the effort and giving to those in need during the festive period."