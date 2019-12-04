PLANS to convert a former Caerphilly nightclub into seven studio flats have been given the go-ahead by the council - provided 40 per cent of them are classed as affordable.

Permission has been granted to convert the former Pulsars nightclub on Pentrebane Street, which closed down in 2014, into seven flats once the developer has entered into an agreement with the council to ensure three of them - 40 per cent of the development - are classed as affordable housing.

Each studio flat will have a shared kitchenette, living room and bedroom space with a separate en-suite bathroom.

MORE NEWS:

Access to the former nightclub is gained via a shared stairwell from the indoor market site within number five Pentrebane Street.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s delegated decision report says: “The application seeks to bring a currently underused property in the town centre back into maximum use and in that regard it is considered that the proposal would contribute to the vitality and viability of the town centre.

“The developer has agreed to the provision of affordable housing in this scheme and as such it is recommended that the application be deferred to enable the completion of a Section 106 Agreement in respect of the provision of 40 per cent affordable housing.

“The agreement is necessary to make the scheme policy compliant, it relates to the development which is housing, and it is reasonable and proportionate to the scale of the scheme.”

The application received no response from neighbours.