SEVEN people were arrested today as Gwent Police carried out a series of early-morning raids in Newport and Pontypool as part of Operation Jigsaw.

At 5am, six warrants in the Maindee and Alway areas of Newport and two in the New Inn and Pontymoile areas of Pontypool were carried out.

The seven arrests were made on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply a Class A drug and Possession of Criminal Property.

All those arrested remain in police custody while investigations continue.

Suspected Class A drugs have also been seized and will be sent away for forensic examination and identification.

Large quantities of cash and a number of high-performance vehicles were also been seized as well as designer clothing including trainers, coats and baseball caps with an estimated value in excess of £30,000.

The Detective Inspector for Organised Crime, Andrew Tuck, who led on the warrants today said: “This operation has specifically looked at tackling those thought to be involved in the highest levels of organised crime and drugs supply in our communities of Gwent.

“I’d like to thank our communities once again for their support which is vital for our work to be successful. Please be reassured that we are working hard to tackle those involved in the crimes that hurt our communities most, including some of the most vulnerable people in Gwent.

“We would continue to ask for your help in letting us know when you see things that you know aren’t right. You can contact us and know it will be dealt with seriously. What may seems like a small detail to you, to Gwent Police, it could be the final piece to a much bigger puzzle.”

If you’d like to anonymously report information about serious and organised crime in your local area, please call 101 or you can send a direct message via Facebook or Twitter. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.