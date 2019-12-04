A COLLISION between a car and a pedestrian in Newport yesterday resulted in a woman being taken to hospital.

The incident occurred at around 5.15pm on Cedar Road in the Maindee area of the city.

The female pedestrian was conveyed to hospital by the emergency services but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The vehicle involved, a silver taxi, was investigated by police officers at the scene.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian at around 5.15pm.

"The female pedestrian was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital with injuries which are not life-threatening."

The road was closed while the emergency services worked at the scene and motorists were diverted along an alternative route.

The road fully reopened shortly before 10pm last night.