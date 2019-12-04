AN APPEAL for information has been launched following a burglary at a property in Cwmbran.

The burglary is thought to have taken place on Friday, November 15 at Pandy, Greenmeadow - sometime between 6pm and 9pm.

It is thought the offenders broke into the property by forcing the front door, before taking a large quantity of cash and high-value jewellery. The keys to a vehicle were also stolen, however the car was not taken.

Gwent Police officers are investigating and are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the time of the incident. If you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage, you can call 101 quoting Log 548 15/11/19.

Alternatively, you can send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.