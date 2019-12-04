A WOMAN escaped with minor injuries after her car ended up on its roof following a collision near Pontypool.

The incident involved one vehicle and occurred on Mountain Lane, off Sunnybank Road in Griffithstown at around 5pm yesterday.

The road was partially blocked resulting in congestion around the scene of the collision.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "At around 5pm on Wednesday, November 3 we were called to the scene of a one-vehicle collision.

"All emergency services attended.

"One woman received minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment."