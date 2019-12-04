A MULTI-MILLION pound investment has been announced for the Port of Newport.

Associated British Ports (ABP) has revealed plans to invest £2.5 million into the construction of a 33,000 sq ft warehouse at the port, which is due to be completed in Spring 2020.

The new warehouse will be built at North Side, Alexandra Dock, to accommodate the growing demand for the handling, storage, and processing of agriculture-related cargo at the port.

This is the latest investment into the port to accommodate the growth in the industry, following last year's development of 21 Shed - a £4.5m project to provide an additional 70,000 sq ft of storage facilities for agriculture-related cargo.

Andrew Harston, regional director of ABP Wales and Short Sea Ports, said: “The amount of agribulk cargo handled by ABP at the Port of Newport has been steadily increasing for several years and is driven by the needs of the local agriculture sector.

“We are committed to ensuring we provide market leading services to our customers. By providing bespoke warehousing solutions we are able to fully adapt to their business needs.”

Knights Brown has been appointed to undertake design and construction of the warehouse, which is expected to open in Spring 2020.

Andrew Eilbeck, Wales divisional director for Knights Brown, said: “Knights Brown has extensive experience of working in port environments including several projects with ABP at Southampton.

“Design work will take about six weeks and we plan to start work this week at Alexandra Dock. I am really pleased we have this new opportunity to be working with ABP locally in Wales.”