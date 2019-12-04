VOTERS will likely have to don scarves and gloves before heading to the polls on Thursday December 12, with a cold snap due to hit Britain in time for General Election day.

The Met Office is forecasting that a wintry spell will arrive for election week, with the likelihood of widespread frost and sub-zero temperatures in some areas.

Blustery winds and freezing fog may also be on the menu for some of us - but whatever the conditions, experts do not believe the weather will influence voter turnout to any great extent.

Temperatures on polling day are due to be "slightly below average", said Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey, though she added that Thursday December 12 is currently outside of the detailed forecast range and a more accurate picture will emerge nearer to polling day.

Talk of possible snow, combined with a drop in temperatures and winter's reduced daylight hours, has raised some concerns that this year's General Election could see a lower turnout than the 68.7 per cent achieved in 2017.

However, experts say there is no correlating evidence to show that bad weather in the UK stops people from voting.

READ MORE:

Seven arrests made and designer goods seized after police raids in Newport and Pontypool

Work begins on £2.5 million warehouse investment at the Port of Newport

TUC chief Frances O'Grady says Orb Steels plant is no 'lame duck' and should be saved

"In terms of winter elections, we only really have February 1974 to go on," said Ben Page, chief executive pollsters Ipsos MORI.

"Then, the weather was bad - but the turnout (79 per cent) was high, and up on 1970.

"By contrast, for the Blair 1997 landslide, temperatures rose to the mid-20s, but turnout (71 per cent) was down on 1992.

"Other factors - such as the perceived importance and closeness of the election - are likely to play at least as big a part as the weather, and of course far more people tend to vote by post, where the weather is irrelevant."

YouGov's political research manager Chris Curtis said: "It's unlikely that the weather is going to deter anyone going to the polls who wasn't already staying at home.

"Most of the evidence shows that weather actually has quite a small effect on turnout, and factors such as how close the election is perceived to be, and how different the parties' positions are, normally have more of an impact."

Speaking earlier in the election campaign, polling guru Professor John Curtice said: "Brexit is so important to voters that a spot of bad weather will not keep them away."