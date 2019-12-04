A CAR was stolen while the owner was defrosting it, and a van whilst being unloaded in Gwent yesterday.

The incidents are among three that have taken place in the past two days, which are being highlighted by Gwent Police as they advise motorists to make sure they keep their vehicles secure.

On Monday December 2, at approximately 12.50pm, the theft of a Ford van from Medart Street in Cross Keys was reported - log number 1900444088;

On Tuesday December 3 at around 8am, the theft of a Vauxhall Corsa on Lillian Road, Blackwood - while the engine was running and the owner was defrosting the car - was reported. Log number 1900444893;

On Tuesday December 3, at approximately 2.20pm, a report was received about the theft of a Ford Transit while it was being unloaded in High Street, Fleur-De-Lys - log number 1900445459.

“Opportunist thieves can be even more tempted at this time of year. With the colder weather, motorists can become complacent about their security, especially when defrosting the car," said Gwent Police's Blackwood and Risca Inspector, Aled George.

"It only takes seconds for your car to be targeted. I want to remind residents to always lock windows and doors and please, remind family members of all ages to pass these crime prevention messages on.

“Anyone who has any information about any of these incidents that may help us with our inquiries, please call 101 quoting the reference numbers.

"You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information."

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit https://crowd.in/9N2qXk