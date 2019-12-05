ELEVEN cars were stopped for not being roadworthy and 30 drivers were fined for not taxing their vehicles, as part of a crackdown on motoring offences in Caerphilly county borough.

The operation took place in the Rhymney area last week following an increased number of reports from residents in the area, as well as to tackle anti-social driving on the Lawns Industrial Estate.

The multi-agency enforcement day included the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), HM Revenue and Customs, Caerphilly Trading Standards Team, GoSafe and the NSL - a private organisation which targets untaxed vehicles.

Other offences which saw drivers stopped included three Traffic Offence Reports being submitted for defective tyres, use of a mobile phone while driving, and a vehicle’s condition likely to cause danger

One unlicensed scrap dealer was stopped and their details passed on to the council, and 22 drivers were caught speeding.

NSL recovered three vehicles, clamped 21 vehicles, and issued nine tickets.

One vehicle was stopped as it was using red diesel, and a further 10 were found to have issues with headlights or fog lights - which drivers were given 10 days to correct.

(The vehicle stopped for using red diesel. Picture: Gwent Police.)

Trading Standards also took part in the operation, carrying out checks on taxi drivers' licences.

PC Paul Broad of Rhymney neighbourhood policing team, said: “This is the second operation of this kind that we’ve run in the area recently. Residents have told us that this is a priority they would like us to address, and by working with our partners we are able to make our roads safer for local residents and motorists.

(A total of 21 vehicles were clamped for not being taxed. Picture: Gwent Police.)

“Further operations are now scheduled to take place over the forthcoming months to ensure the message is getting out there – we will not tolerate anti-social driving on our roads.

“Officers will continue to tackle these sorts of issues in order to address the community’s concerns but if there is anyone with any information on motorists driving in an anti-social manner, please contact us on 101, alternatively you can drop us a Direct Message via Facebook and Twitter."