AN APPEAL has been issued for information after a girl was sexually assaulted on a train.

A teenage girl is reported to have been touched inappropriately on the hands, stomach and hair by a man.

Two male passengers intervened after growing concerned for the girl.

The incident happened at 7.30am on Monday, December 2, between Pye Corner and Cardiff Central stations.

The same man is then reported to have grabbed a woman, aged in her 20s, by the waist at Cardiff Central station.

He is described as black and aged in his late 20s. He is believed to have already been onboard the train, which originated at Ebbw Vale.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers would like to speak to anyone who knows the identity of the man. They would also like to speak to the passengers who intervened on the train to gather their witness accounts.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040. In both cases, quote reference number 70 of 02/12/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.