Do you know of a young hero who deserves recognition for their bravery, courage or dedication?

The inaugural National Children of Wales Awards will recognise and reward 15 young people from Wales whose courage, achievements or social conscience deserve to be recognised.

From bravery to courage to sporting achievements and environmental work, nominations for the 15 categories in the inaugural National Children of Wales Awards are open now - click here to make your nomination.

Taking place at the Celtic Manor, Newport on April 3, 2020 and sponsored by The Trade Centre Wales and Bidfoods, the inaugural National Children of Wales Awards will close on December 31, 2019, when the judging process will begin.

A mixture of representatives from charities, event sponsors and celebrities will select a shortlist of three per category. All shortlisted children will enjoy a free stay in the Bluestone Resort. The winner of each category will also be invited to the event at the Celtic Manor to collect their award.

The prestigious awards event will feature male voice choir Only Men Aloud, the winners of BBC talent show Last Choir Standing, and Angelica Celtis, a choir of Welsh schoolgirls who reached the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2017. It will also feature performances from Motionhouse, a world-class dance-circus production company.

The National Children of Wales Awards was founded and launched by Blanche Sainsbury, chair of Bluestone National Park Resort and the Bluestone Foundation, the company’s charitable foundation.

Organisers aim to raise £100,000 at the event, which will be distributed to charities in Wales dedicated to helping children. Beneficiaries will include The Teenage Cancer Trust, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), Dreams & Wishes, which helps seriously ill children enjoy precious holiday time with their families, and the Bluestone Foundation, which works with many local charities in Pembrokeshire.

The inaugural National Children of Wales Awards has a list of high-profile sponsors, who have committed to support and deliver the event. The Trade Centre Wales, one of the largest and fastest growing used car companies in the UK, and Bidfood, one of the largest food wholesalers in the UK, have committed to support the event as headline sponsors.

Meanwhile, the event has secured the support of a number of other companies as category sponsors. These companies are: Joe’s Ice Cream, RedKite Solicitors, 1192 Laser & Beauty Clinic, DWJ Group, Iceland Foods, Princes Gate, Andrew Rees & Sons Butchers, MGY, Principality Building Society, Barclays, Mitre Linen, Thomas Recruitment Group, and Bibendum Wine.

The event is working with a number of other companies to provide support to the award winners. Packages are available to help fund a stay at the Bluestone Resort, and at the Celtic Manor on the evening of the event.

Blanche Sainsbury, chair of the Bluestone National Park Resort and founder of the National Children of Wales Awards, said:

“We are delighted to have received some fantastic nominations so far – stories about children that are inspirational and uplifting despite the adversity that some of them have faced. But we want to hear more such stories. For us, this is about creating a legacy for many years to come and shining a light on some of the amazing children of Wales.”

To nominate someone who has inspired you for an award, visit this page.