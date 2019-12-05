NO ONE scooped the jackpot in Wednesday's National Lottery draw, making Saturday's top prize an estimated £7.6 million.

But four lucky winners scooped £1 million each by matching five balls and the bonus ball.

Another player won the Thunderball top prize of £500,000.

The winning Lotto numbers were 09, 13, 21, 25, 28, 31 and the bonus number was 01.

Set of balls 11 were used and draw machine Merlin was used.

Some 148 people won £1,750 each by matching five balls, while another 6,584 players netted £140 prizes.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 17, 18, 27, 34, 39 and the Thunderball number was 02.

Fourteen players took home £250 each by matching four balls and the Thunderball but no one matched five to earn £5,000.