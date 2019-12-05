A BRAWL in Ebbw Vale was broken up by police this morning.

Gwent Police officers were called to Eugene Cross Park Welfare Ground in the town where four people were engaged in a fight.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

READ MORE:

The incident is reported to have started at around 9.45am. It has now been resolved but officers remain on the scene.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "At approximately 9.47am this morning (Thursday, December 5), officers responded to a report of fighting between four people in the area of Eugene Cross Park Welfare Ground in Ebbw Vale.

"The situation has been resolved but officers are currently still in the area."