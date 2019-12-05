IN ONE week's time voters will be going to the polls in the latest General Election.
The snap vote is being held as part of a bid by Boris Johnson to obtain a Conservative majority in Parliament, which he can use to force through his Brexit deal.
But some are predicting the turnout could be low due to a general discontentment with politics as a whole.
MORE NEWS:
- Teenage girl sexually assaulted on train between Pye Corner and Cardiff - police seek witnesses
- Bulging beagle no more - Luigi of Newport is a canine slimming champ
- Caldicot traveller family condemns alleged hate crime
So we want to know if you're planning on voting next week. Let us know below.
Here is the full list of candidates for every constituency in Gwent
Blaenau Gwent:
- Chelsea-Marie Annett (Lib Dem)
- Laura Anne Jones (Conservative)
- Peredur Owen Griffiths (Plaid Cymru)
- Stephen James Priestnall (Green)
- Nick Smith (Labour)
- Richard Wayne Taylor (Brexit Party)
Caerphilly:
- Wayne David (Labour)
- Nathan Lee Gill (Brexit Party)
- Jane Pratt (Conservative)
- Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle (Plaid Cymru)
Islwyn:
- Gavin Chambers (Conservative)
- Chris Evans (Labour)
- Zoe Alexandra Hammond (Plaid Cymru)
- Catherine Jane Linstrum (Green)
- Jo Watkins (Lib Dem)
- James Freeman Wells (Brexit Party)
Monmouth:
- Ian Roy Chandler (Green)
- David Thomas Charles Davies (Conservative)
- Martyn Ford (Independent)
- Hugh Michael Andrew Kocan (Plaid Cymru)
- Yvonne Clare Murphy (Labour)
- Alison Leyland Willott (Liberal Democrat)
Newport East:
- Mark Dean Brown (Conservative)
- Mike Hamilton (Lib Dem)
- Jessica Elizabeth Morden (Labour)
- Julie Anne Price (Brexit Party)
- Peter Ashley Clifford Varley (Green)
- Cameron Thomas Wixcey (Plaid Cymru)
Newport West:
- Jonathan Thomas Clark (Plaid Cymru)
- Cameron Owen Edwards (Brexit Party)
- Matthew Evans (Conservative)
- Ruth Lorraine Jones (Labour)
- Ryan John Jones (Lib Dem)
- Amelia Womack (Green)
Torfaen:
- Morgan Bowler-Brown (Plaid Cymru)
- Andrew Heygate-Browne (Green)
- John Edmunds Miller (Lib Dems)
- Graham Smith (Conservative)
- David Thomas (Brexit Party)
- Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour)
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment