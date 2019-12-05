IN ONE week's time voters will be going to the polls in the latest General Election.

The snap vote is being held as part of a bid by Boris Johnson to obtain a Conservative majority in Parliament, which he can use to force through his Brexit deal.

But some are predicting the turnout could be low due to a general discontentment with politics as a whole.

MORE NEWS:

So we want to know if you're planning on voting next week. Let us know below.

Here is the full list of candidates for every constituency in Gwent

Blaenau Gwent:

  • Chelsea-Marie Annett (Lib Dem)
  • Laura Anne Jones (Conservative)
  • Peredur Owen Griffiths (Plaid Cymru)
  • Stephen James Priestnall (Green)
  • Nick Smith (Labour)
  • Richard Wayne Taylor (Brexit Party)

Caerphilly:

  • Wayne David (Labour)
  • Nathan Lee Gill (Brexit Party)
  • Jane Pratt (Conservative)
  • Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle (Plaid Cymru)

Islwyn:

  • Gavin Chambers (Conservative)
  • Chris Evans (Labour)
  • Zoe Alexandra Hammond (Plaid Cymru)
  • Catherine Jane Linstrum (Green)
  • Jo Watkins (Lib Dem)
  • James Freeman Wells (Brexit Party)

Monmouth:

  • Ian Roy Chandler (Green)
  • David Thomas Charles Davies (Conservative)
  • Martyn Ford (Independent)
  • Hugh Michael Andrew Kocan (Plaid Cymru)
  • Yvonne Clare Murphy (Labour)
  • Alison Leyland Willott (Liberal Democrat)

Newport East:

  • Mark Dean Brown (Conservative)
  • Mike Hamilton (Lib Dem)
  • Jessica Elizabeth Morden (Labour)
  • Julie Anne Price (Brexit Party)
  • Peter Ashley Clifford Varley (Green)
  • Cameron Thomas Wixcey (Plaid Cymru)

Newport West:

  • Jonathan Thomas Clark (Plaid Cymru)
  • Cameron Owen Edwards (Brexit Party)
  • Matthew Evans (Conservative)
  • Ruth Lorraine Jones (Labour)
  • Ryan John Jones (Lib Dem)
  • Amelia Womack (Green)

Torfaen:

  • Morgan Bowler-Brown (Plaid Cymru)
  • Andrew Heygate-Browne (Green)
  • John Edmunds Miller (Lib Dems)
  • Graham Smith (Conservative)
  • David Thomas (Brexit Party)
  • Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour)