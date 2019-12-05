IN ONE week's time voters will be going to the polls in the latest General Election.

The snap vote is being held as part of a bid by Boris Johnson to obtain a Conservative majority in Parliament, which he can use to force through his Brexit deal.

But some are predicting the turnout could be low due to a general discontentment with politics as a whole.

So we want to know if you're planning on voting next week. Let us know below.

Here is the full list of candidates for every constituency in Gwent

Blaenau Gwent:

Chelsea-Marie Annett (Lib Dem)

Laura Anne Jones (Conservative)

Peredur Owen Griffiths (Plaid Cymru)

Stephen James Priestnall (Green)

Nick Smith (Labour)

Richard Wayne Taylor (Brexit Party)

Caerphilly:

Wayne David (Labour)

Nathan Lee Gill (Brexit Party)

Jane Pratt (Conservative)

Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle (Plaid Cymru)

Islwyn:

Gavin Chambers (Conservative)

Chris Evans (Labour)

Zoe Alexandra Hammond (Plaid Cymru)

Catherine Jane Linstrum (Green)

Jo Watkins (Lib Dem)

James Freeman Wells (Brexit Party)

Monmouth:

Ian Roy Chandler (Green)

David Thomas Charles Davies (Conservative)

Martyn Ford (Independent)

Hugh Michael Andrew Kocan (Plaid Cymru)

Yvonne Clare Murphy (Labour)

Alison Leyland Willott (Liberal Democrat)

Newport East:

Mark Dean Brown (Conservative)

Mike Hamilton (Lib Dem)

Jessica Elizabeth Morden (Labour)

Julie Anne Price (Brexit Party)

Peter Ashley Clifford Varley (Green)

Cameron Thomas Wixcey (Plaid Cymru)

Newport West:

Jonathan Thomas Clark (Plaid Cymru)

Cameron Owen Edwards (Brexit Party)

Matthew Evans (Conservative)

Ruth Lorraine Jones (Labour)

Ryan John Jones (Lib Dem)

Amelia Womack (Green)

Torfaen: