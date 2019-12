A MAN has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal after a dog was found dead in Chepstow.

A 37-year-old man from the town was arrested after police were called at around 12.40am on Wednesday, December 4, to reports of concern for the welfare of a dog.

When officers arrived the animal was found dead inside a house.

The arrested man has been charged under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and will now appear in court.

