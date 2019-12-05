POLICE are warning the public not to approach a Caerphilly man who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison.

Shane Lee Lever, 29, was serving a 20-month prison sentence for violent disorder, and was released on licence on Friday, October 25.

But he has now breached his licence conditions, and is being recalled to prison.

Police have said Lever may be in the Caerphilly area.

A statement said: "Officers are advising members of the public not to approach him and if you see him, to please contact Gwent Police on 999 quoting log: 1900437995.

"Alternatively, send us a direct message via our Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or Crimestoppers-uk.org."