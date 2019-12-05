WITH the General Election just over a week away, each of the candidates running for Newport West have explained why they think you should vote for them.

Jonathan Clark, Plaid Cymru

We want to see a Wales with a better sustainable democratic future - it's time to change Newport and change Wales.

Newport must directly benefit from the green energy revolution, with its deep water port and highly skilled and experienced workers - our city should be at the forefront of the development of off-shore wind, tidal lagoons, tidal turbines and a revisited Usk river barrage.

Newport needs decent affordable public transport. A well-planned Metro is the only realistic option, which will save our environment, our time, and our money. We need a new railway station at Caerleon and revived direct hourly rail service from Ebbw Vale via Rogerstone into Newport.

Wales needs major investment in environmentally sustainable affordable homes and to bring in rent relief for people who pay more than 30 per cent of their income on rent.

We must reverse the tide on rough sleeping in our city, not by punishing the vulnerable as Labour and the Tories wish to continue to do, but by providing safe, accessible, and supportive services for everyone who need them.

Plaid aims to create a Welsh justice system, devolve policing and create a new crime prevention fund to recruit 1,600 extra police officers, that being at least two for every community in Wales, to keep us safer.

We face a double problem, a Labour-dominated National Assembly that’s bereft of ambition, ideas and the tools to do the job. We also have an increasingly dysfunctional Westminster that is simply not interested in Wales and Newport.

MORE NEWS:

Cameron Edwards, The Brexit Party

Hi, I am Cameron Edwards and I am delighted to say that I am standing to represent you in Parliament.

For too long Newport has been betrayed by two Labour MPs who have decided to vote consistently against Newport's overwhelming decision to leave the EU.

If you vote for me I can promise you three things: Honesty, integrity and above all devotion. Devotion to you, the reader.

Labour can’t be trusted, they have constantly broken their manifesto promises such as the M4 relief road and to not hold a second referendum. The Conservatives are no better with their misleading policies such as the extra 20,000 police officers, when in fact they have cut 23,000 since 2010, so they are actually promising a net loss of 3,000 officers, which doesn't sound that great to me.

The Conservatives have not won a single seat in both Newport constituencies since 1983 and only won eight per cent at the European elections, The Brexit Party won four times as many votes as the Conservative Party.

Don’t split the leave vote, vote Brexit Party on December 12!

Matthew Evans, Conservatives

Newport is my home. I was raised here and my family have lived here for generations. It’s a great city and if I have the honour of becoming the next MP for Newport West, I will make it even better.

I have been a Newport city councillor for 20 years and have a track record of getting things done. As Leader of the Council, I was instrumental in delivering Friars Walk - a development that has transformed our city centre.

Having run a successful business, I understand the challenges. Supporting existing businesses and encouraging new ones will be a top priority, along with attracting new investment to make Newport a thriving hub of economic activity and well-paid jobs.

I still believe an M4 relief road would reduce congestion and bring huge economic rewards, so I was appalled when Labour ditched their manifesto pledge to build it.

On Brexit, I voted to leave. I support Boris Johnson’s deal and am committed to getting Brexit done by January 31.

As Mayor of Newport I was privileged to witness the amazing work undertaken by the voluntary sector across the city - organisations I will always support.

Outside of politics, I have been married to Tina for 27 years and have two daughters. I am a keen supporter of Newport Gwent Dragons, a volunteer litter picker, school governor and a member of the Reserve Forces and Cadets.

Vote for me on December 12 and I will be the strong voice for Newport West.

Ruth Jones, Labour

I was born and brought up in Newport; it's where my husband and I have raised our family and the place we still call home. I am so proud of our diverse city, and I'm even more proud to have been your local and passionate voice in Parliament.

Before entering Parliament, I was honoured to have worked in the NHS for 30 years. If you put your trust in me, I pledge that I will not allow it to be sold off to Donald Trump.

In my six months in Parliament I hit the ground running, holding the UK Government to account on climate change, Universal Credit, Pensions and the campaign to save our steel.

I believe the country’s priorities should be better schools, hospitals and an economy that works for you. I will campaign to deliver change for the overlooked, under-supported and over-stretched. If elected, my priorities will be to introduce a £10 minimum wage for everyone, support a Green Industrial Revolution, and give you the chance to decide what happens with Brexit.

If re-elected as MP for Newport West, I will continue the fight to scrap Universal Credit, work with the 1950s women to get the fair pension deal they deserve, fight to save free TV Licences for over 75s, and ensure that we bring our country back together again.

I hope you will choose to support me. I won’t let you down.

Ryan Jones, Liberal Democrats

A Conservative Government led by Boris Johnson will be dangerous for Newport. A hard Brexit will cost jobs and cause irreparable damage to the economy both locally and nationally.

The long-term effects of Brexit will be to pursue a trade deal with the USA forcing our NHS to pay more for our drugs, using our tax money to subsidise foreign pharmaceutical companies

As a businessman I know that we have to invest, in order to reap the rewards in the future. The Conservative Party cannot, and will not, see this. As a result, it’s us who lose out.

The Liberal Democrats have a plan to save our NHS, and to safeguard jobs. That plan is to remain in the European Union, and to add a penny in the pound on income tax to raise money which will go directly to our National Health Service.

Under a Liberal Democrat government, all children aged two to four will qualify for free childcare 35 hours a week, 48 weeks a year. This policy will help working parents to ensure that they are not losing out financially when they return to work.

Legalising cannabis will raise £1.5 billion in tax revenue, and helping to ensure pressure is removed from our police forces so they can focus on fighting more serious crime.

The two main parties have failed our country. It’s time for a better way. Let’s reunite our country, and move forward to build a better Britain.

MORE NEWS:

Amelia Womack, Green Party

Having been born and raised in Newport, I know that we are a city of incredible, resilient people who have been let down by the Government for far too long.

As a strong voice in Westminster for the people of Newport West, I would ensure we receive the major investment we need in public transport, health, education, and to be resilient against the effects of climate change.

In South Wales we have a proud industrial heritage, and we have never been afraid to embrace new technologies and opportunities. Green industries can bring job creation and improvements to quality of life and I would see Newport leading the way in new industries such as electric vehicles, green energy, railways and recycling - attracting money to the city and creating thousands of jobs.

After attending Bassaleg School I achieved a BSc in Environmental Biology and an MSc in Environmental Technology at university - and for the last five years I have been Deputy Leader of the Green Party across Wales and England.

I campaigned for us to remain in the European Union because I am concerned that leaving will damage the economy of Newport. However, I do understand the many people who voted for Brexit due to dissatisfaction with our current political system.

I will work tirelessly to rebuild trust between people and politics and I believe the people should have a final say on Brexit with a People’s Vote, the result of which must be delivered with no delay.