A NEWPORT football club have set up their very first under-9s girls' team following the success of the Women's World Cup 2019 in generating greater exposure for the women's game.

Thanks to sponsorship from Newport-based car firm Motorpoint, Llanyrafon now have four girls teams ranging from under-9s to under-14s as well as ladies' teams.

Mike Ives, a parent of one of the players at Llanyrafon, said: "Due to the recent rapid expansion of women’s football, and in light of this year's Women's World Cup, Llanyrafon have been able to create a girls under-9 football team for the first time, Motorpoint Newport have kindly sponsored the team to be able to have a new kit."

Chris Brown, general manager of Motorpoint Newport, said: “Motorpoint has a long history of supporting grassroots sports in South Wales and we’re delighted to be continuing this rich tradition by sponsoring the Llanyrafon under-9s Girls Team.

"The girls look fabulous in their new kit and we wish them well for the 2019-20 season both on and off the pitch.”

Winter training currently takes place on Thursdays at Nant-Celyn Junior school and the club are always on the lookout for new players.

Details about the club can be found both on Twitter and Facebook.