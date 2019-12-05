A SUSPECT accused of the murder of a 22-year-old man was refused bail after making an application before a judge.

Conlan Dunnion, also aged 22, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, is alleged to have killed Shafiul Islam, from the Shaftesbury area of the city, last month.

The defendant’s bail bid was rejected by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees.

Dunnion was represented by Caroline Rees QC and the prosecution by Jason Howells during the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Two other men have been charged with murdering Mr Islam and conspiracy to rob.

Perrie Dunwell, aged 32, from Cold Mill Road, Newport, and Euan Peters, aged 40, from Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, were remanded in custody after a preliminary hearing at Cardiff Crown Court in late November.

Mr Islam was found injured at a house in Tewkesbury Walk on Thursday, November 14.

Dunnion, Dunwell and Peters are due to appear in court next on Monday, January 6, 2020.