A DRIVER was dragged from his car by a man who then pulled out what were reported as a metal bar and a knife, during what police believe was an attempt to steal the vehicle in Pontllanfraith last night.

The 62-year-old was driving a grey Honda, and had a 28-year-old man as his passenger - both are from the Pontllanfraith area - when he was stopped by a man and woman in Bryn Lane at around 7.30pm.

It was reported that the man pulled the driver from the car, while the woman attempted to help in the robbery of the vehicle, say Gwent Police.

The man subsequently pulled out two weapons which were reported as a metal bar and knife, but the driver was able to drive away, with his passenger, and no injuries were sustained.

Shortly afterwards, at around 7.50pm, police were called to a report of an attempted burglary at a house in Valley View, just a few hundred metres away.

It was reported that a man entered the house, wearing a ski mask and scarf, and demanded car keys from the occupant.

However, he promptly left the property and no items were taken.

A 32-year-old man from the Pontllanfraith area and a 27-year-old woman from the Rhymney area have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and aggravated burglary, and both are currently in police custody.

“These incidents are understandably concerning for the residents in this area and we are continuing with our investigations," said Aled George, Gwent Police’s Inspector for Blackwood and Risca.

"However, the prompt action of our officers means that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with these matters.

“We are asking anyone who was in area at the time who may have information, or witnessed something, to come forward and report it to the police, which may aid our inquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to telephone 101, quoting reference 1900447215 (car incident) and/or 1900447242 (house incident).

Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit https://crowd.in/vTbYOF