A HIGH-PROFILE engineering company has moved to a new location in Torfaen.

AVoptics Ltd has been based at the Springboard Innovation Centre in Llantarnam Park, Cwmbran since 2015. The centre aims to support high growth science and technology businesses.

Due to the significant progress the company has made, they have now moved to a larger unit on Ty Coch Business Park in Cwmbran.

AVoptics have their headquarters in Yeovil but their research and development sector is based in Cwmbran.

Technical director, Andrew Lee said: “South Wales has proved to be the perfect, accessible location for our R&D operation. In addition to the inclusive and supportive business environment here in Wales many of our key clients are situated within the Wales, Bristol and south west region. The thriving tech hub in this area also means we are able to access and use a range of excellent local suppliers.”

“The Springboard Business Innovation Centre here in Cwmbran provided the ideal setting for us initially. It provided flexibility, great facilities and excellent business support. Knowing our fixed costs also enabled us to budget and reduce our risks.”

Mr Lee continued: “The need to accommodate laboratory facilities and our test equipment as well as the option to have additional office and training space were the key drivers behind our decision to relocate from Springboard. This move ensures we can grow the business, develop our research and design the cutting edge technology and products of the future.”

The company employs highly qualified scientists, technicians and engineers and specialises in providing and developing high quality engineered fibre optics and photonic solutions for use in harsh environments.

Some of their clients include Airbus and TT Electronics as well as many others in the aerospace, automotive and defence sectors.

AVoptics are looking to continue their growth by employing more highly skilled staff and developing their training with an on-site skills school.

Gaynor Wakeling, business development manager at Torfaen Economy & Enterprise said: “Springboard is an excellent facility here in Cwmbran, which supports high growth tech firms. I am delighted that AVoptics felt that they benefitted from their time with us and decided to remain in Torfaen. I wish them all the very best going forward.”