CALDICOT Food Bank will have to stop collecting food donations during the busy Christmas and New Year period due to the forced closure of its current warehouse.

As reported by the Argus in July, the town’s food bank has to leave its current headquarters due to changes in services proposed by their landlords, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board. The food bank had been renting the space for free.

There are currently positive signs that an alternative space will be found in the new year, with support from Monmouthshire County Council, but the lack of storage space during the transition period means the charity cannot stockpile food items for several weeks, and will withdraw its collection points from Caldicot Library and the town’s supermarkets on Wednesday, December 18. But the charity will continue handing out packages over the festive period.

The food bank’s warehouse manager, Diane Taylor, said the charity would push ahead with plans to pack up the current warehouse.

“In the meantime, we have our hands full with delivering client needs for the Christmas period,” she said. “Last year we fed 310 people in December, and are expecting to help over 400 this year.”

Despite the suspension of food collections, the food bank has been buoyed by a £400 donation from Waitrose in Caldicot, which will allow the charity to continue buying essential supplies for food bank users during the transition period. The food bank will also continue to welcome donations of cash.

Food bank chairman David Flint said the search for a new site had been supported by Monmouthshire council, Caldicot’s mayor David Evans, and local county councillor Jo Watkins.

A spokeswoman for Monmouthshire council said: “We are pleased to work with Caldicot Food Bank to provide a new facility for the service to continue operating. We understand how important these vital services are to some of our residents, especially at this time of the year.”

Caldicot School will host an evening of Christmas music, featuring the town’s primary schools, on Thursday, December 12, 6.30pm, with all proceeds being donated to the town’s food bank.

Additionally, anyone who would like to make a cash donation to the food bank can do so at Caldicot Town Council offices or by contacting caldicotfoodbank@yahoo.co.uk