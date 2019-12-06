IT’S the time of year when many of us look forward to opening an advent calendar each day.

But an avid runner from Raglan has given himself a rather more gruelling daily task – to run a half marathon (13 miles) every single day in December to raise money for homeless charity Crisis.

James Peters has been running several miles every day for the past two years.

“I love my running and it’s a real escape for me but this is well outside my comfort zone which is why I’ve chosen to do it,” he said. “I’m really enjoying seeing the donations come in and the wonderful words of support on a Facebook page I’ve created for the challenge.”

Mr Peters said he would run most of his daily half marathons around Raglan, but will also complete a few in North Wales, Norfolk, and the Lake District.

“I chose Crisis because homelessness is an increasing issue in every part of the country with many people also struggling or on the verge of homelessness,” he said. “You don’t have to look far in any big town or city and in local towns like Monmouth and Abergavenny there is ever increasing use of food banks.”

To support Mr Peters’ fundraising, visit www.tinyurl.com/jamespeterscrisis